Government-Run Small Savings Schemes Offer These Returns In March Quarter: How To Invest

Small Savings Scheme Interest Rates: Nine government-run small savings schemes - including the 15-Year Public Provident Fund (PPF) account and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) - offer interest rates to the tune of 4-8.6 per cent currently quarter ending March 31. Interest rates on these instrument products are reviewed by the government every quarter. One needs to invest Rs 250-Rs 1,000 to park funds in any one of the small savings schemes, according to India Post's website. Of these, the Time Deposit small savings scheme comes in four maturity period options, ranging from one to five years.
Here are the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes in the fourth quarter of current financial year:
|Small Savings Scheme
|Interest Rate
|Minimum Amount Required For Opening Account
|Post Office Savings Account
|4%
|Rs 500
|5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) Account
|7.20%
|Rs 100 per month
|Post Office Time Deposit (TD) Account - One Year
|6.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Two Years
|6.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Three Years
|6.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Five Years
|7.70%
|Rs 1,000
|Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS)
|7.60%
|Rs 1,000
|Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
|8.60%
|Rs 1,000
|15-Year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)
|7.90%
|Rs 500
|National Savings Certificates (NSC)
|7.90%
|Rs 1,000
|Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
|7.60%
|Rs 1,000
|Sukanya Samriddhi Account
|8.40%
|Rs 250
|(Source: indiapost.gov.in)
The Department of Posts provides small savings schemes in designated post office branches. India Post - which comes under the ambit of Ministry of Communications - has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post office branches across the country.