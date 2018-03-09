Government Relaxes E-Way Bill Rules. Details Here

The government has eased rules relating to the proposed e-way bill system. The new rules released on Wednesday make e-way bill requirements simpler. The GST Council had to indefinitely defer the implementation of the e-way bill system after its 1 February rollout met with technical glitches. Now, the E-way bill is expected to be rolled out from April 1.

Some of the relaxed rules include the following:

A. In case individual consignment amounts to less than Rs 50,000 within the state, then no e-way bill is needed.

B. Besides this relaxation, no bill is needed if goods are moved up to a distance of 50 kms.

C. If there is a situation that both exempted and taxable goods are moved, then only the value of the taxable supply will be considered for generating the bill.

This is expected to give relief to the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies that tend to move a variety of goods together.

D. As per the new rules, the e-way bill will be considered to be accepted after delivery of goods or after the expiry of 72 hours of the bill's generation, whichever is earlier.

With this rule in force, a customer won't be able to reject the e-way bill within 72 hours for the goods that had been delivered