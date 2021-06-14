Government Relaxes E-Filing Norms For Submitting Income Tax Forms 15CA/CB

The government on Monday relaxed electronic filing norms for submitting Income Tax forms 15CA and 15CB to manual format after some taxpayers reported difficulties in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, Ministry of Finance said in a press release. As per the new norms, Income Tax Forms 15CA and 15 CB can be submitted in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30th, 2021, Finance Ministry noted.

"As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance," Finance Ministry said.

Earlier this month, Income Tax department rolled out its new e-filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in with the aim of providing a "modern, seamless experience" to the taxpayers.

A week after the Income Tax Department's much publicised new e-filing portal went live, users continued to face technical glitches ranging from longer than usual logging time, inability to respond to notices and not all features functioning yet, chartered accountants said on Monday.

The new portal, "http://www.incometax.gov.in/"www.incometax.gov.in, was launched last Monday (June 7), which the tax department as well as the government said was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.