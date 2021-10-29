Government Reappoints Shaktikanta Das As RBI Governor For Three Years

Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the RBI governor on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years.

New Delhi: The government on Friday extended Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das' term for another three years. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read an official statement.

Mr Das was previously the Department of Economic Affairs Secretary at the Finance Ministry and was appointed as the chief of the Reserve Bank on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years.

He has held important positions in the areas of finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure.

Mr Das has also served as India's Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).