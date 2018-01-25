Government Raises Duty Drawback Rates On 102 Items To Boost Exports

The export items mainly include marine and seafood products, automobile tyres and bicycle tyres/tubes, leather and articles of leather, yarn and fabric of wool, glass handicrafts and bicycles, it said.
"It is a welcome move. This would provide some competitiveness to Indian exporters in global market,"the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai told PTI.
He said duty drawback by and large has been enhanced in most of the items except for chemical items where there is some reduction. The statement said the "revised rates of duty drawback will help address the concerns of these export sectors and make India's exports more competitive in the global economy". The enhanced rates of duty drawback will be effective from January 25, it said.
