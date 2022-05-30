Government Procures 184.58 LMT Of Wheat During Rabi Season

Government has procured 184.58 LMT of wheat during ongoing Rabi season

Government has procured 184.58 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat during the Rabi market season of 2022-23 from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs, till May 29, 184.58 LMT of wheat was procured, benefitting around 18 lakh farmers with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 37,192 crore.

Similarly paddy procurement under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, has been done to the tune of 810.05 LMT.

This includes Kharif crop of 754.69 LMT and Rabi crop of 55.37 LMT, the statement said further.

More than 117.05 lakh farmers have benefitted through paddy procurement with MSP value of Rs.1,58,770.64 crore.

Paddy has been procured from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha among others.