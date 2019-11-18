Government Plans Strategic Stake Sales In 28 Companies

Anurag Thakur said government has given 'in-principle' nod for stake sale in 28 companies.

Government has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.

The government has so far raised Rs 17,364 crore ($2.43 billion) in the 2019-20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

