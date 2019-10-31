Government Not Considering Gold Amnesty Scheme: 10 Things To Know

The government is not considering any gold amnesty scheme, Finance Ministry sources said.

The government is not considering any gold amnesty scheme, Finance Ministry sources said on Thursday. The clarification by Finance Ministry officials followed media reports that had suggested the government was planning a gold amnesty scheme as part of its efforts to unearth unaccounted wealth stashed in the form of yellow metal. The reports had said that the gold amnesty scheme would enable individuals and other entities to declare their unaccounted holding of gold without the risk of being prosecuted.