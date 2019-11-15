Government Considering Proposals To Increase Insurance Limit On Bank Deposits: Nirmala Sitharaman

Here are 10 things to know:
- The announcement from Ms Sitharaman comes in the wake of scam in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank affecting lakhs of customers who are facing difficulties in withdrawing their entire money due to restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
- In September, RBI imposed restrictions on PMC Bank citing "major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong/under-reporting of its exposures under various Off-site Surveillance reports".
- Ms Sitharaman on Friday also said the government has no plans to cut spending on welfare schemes and will encourage all the departments of the Union government to spend entire funds provided in the Budget.
- When asked about the stress in the telecom sector, Ms Sitharaman said, "We want no company to shut their operations. We want everyone to flourish."
- Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are due to pay the bulk of Rs 92,000 crore ($13 billion) in overdue levies and interest owed by telecoms firms to the state, after Supreme Court last month upheld a demand by the telecoms department. Both companies reported combined losses amounting to more than $10 billion on Thursday, after making provisions for the dues owed to the government.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.