Government Looking At Sustained Economic Recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said budget is focussed on economic recovery

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that government is aiming at a sustained economic recovery and the budgetary proposals on infrastructure building are an attempt to create a multiplier effect to propel growth.

Addressing industry representatives in Mumbai on the first day of her two-day visit to the city, the finance minister during a post-budget interaction said that the budget has been prepared at a time when the economy is coming out of the pandemic's impact.

“A sustained recovery is what we would want. The budget has growth revival as a priority along with messages for sustainability as a priority and on predictable tax regimen,” she said.

Stating that technology has helped the government make payments to the affected people during the pandemic, Ms Sitharaman said it is also looking at how digital solutions can be deployed in the education and the farming sectors.

The government wants to push innovation and the support to help the startups will continue, she further added.