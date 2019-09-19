Government Likely To Unveil Measures To Boost Growth: Report

Finance minister is likely to unveil measures to boost economic growth, which slipped to six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter, including review of import tariffs on certain items ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, two government sources said.

"We are waiting for the approval from the prime minister's office, and the measures could be announced on Friday," a government source told Reuters.

The source declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

