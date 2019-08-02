Government Likely To Put 35% Minimum Shareholding Rule For Listed Entities On Hold: Report

Government is likely to put on hold a plan to raise the minimum public shareholding in listed companies to 35 per cent from 25 per cent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The government is also looking for ways to ease concerns of foreign portfolio investors that have pulled out of equity markets after a budget announcement of higher taxes for individuals and trusts earning more than Rs 2 crore a year, the source said.

