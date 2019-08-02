NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Government Likely To Put 35% Minimum Shareholding Rule For Listed Entities On Hold: Report

The government is also looking for ways to ease concerns of foreign portfolio investors.

Economy | | Updated: August 02, 2019 15:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Likely To Put 35% Minimum Shareholding Rule For Listed Entities On Hold: Report
New Delhi: 

Government is likely to put on hold a plan to raise the minimum public shareholding in listed companies to 35 per cent from 25 per cent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The government is also looking for ways to ease concerns of foreign portfolio investors that have pulled out of equity markets after a budget announcement of higher taxes for individuals and trusts earning more than Rs 2 crore a year, the source said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Minimum Shareholding RuleMinimum public shareholding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Magsaysay AwardUnnaoDonald TrumpArvind KejriwalUAPALPGRanveer SinghFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProRealme XHobbs and Shaw Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top