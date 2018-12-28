NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Government In Talks With US Over Steel Tariff Exemption

The government will also seek relief from Canada over quotas and tariffs next month, Binoy Kumar, secretary in the steel ministry, told reporters.

Economy | | Updated: December 28, 2018 14:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government In Talks With US Over Steel Tariff Exemption
NEW DELHI: 

Secretary in the Ministry of Steel Binoy Kumar said on Friday that the government is in talks with the United States over exemptions on steel tariffs.

The government will also seek relief from Canada over quotas and tariffs next month, Binoy Kumar, the top most bureaucrat in the steel ministry, told reporters, as Indian steel companies have been affected by Canadian tariffs.

"We need to look after the interests of the domestic steel industry and hence made a request for exemption," Mr Kumar said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SteelSteel tariffs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaTriple TalaqLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBulandshahrIBPS ClerkTata SkyPaytm KYCMahesh BabuTej Pratap YadavAnupam KherPetta TrailerOneplus 6TAsus Zenfone Max Pro M2

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top