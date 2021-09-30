Government Has Spent 36.7% Of Budgetary Estimates For 2021-22 Till August

Government releases monthly review report of its accounts

Government has incurred Rs 12,76,681 crore in terms of expenditure, which is 36.7 per cent of the budgetary estimates for 2021-22, according to figures released by the Ministry of Finance till August 2021.

Out of this, Rs 11,04,813 crore were incurred on revenue account and Rs 1,71,868 crore were spent on capital account.

As per the data released by the ministry, of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2,78,371 crore has been spent on interest payments and Rs 1,47,398 crore have been spent on major subsidies.

The data has been released under the monthly account of the central government till August 2021, where it has received Rs 8,08,672 crore (which is 41 per cent of the corresponding budgetary estimates of total receipts).

Out of this, Rs 6,44,843 crore have been received in terms of tax revenue, Rs 1,48,650 crore as non-tax revenue while Rs 15,179 crore have been received as non-debt capital receipts.