Government Has No Plans To Scrap Your Cheque Books

The government on Thursday assured bank account holders that it is not planning to abolish the bank cheque book facility to encourage more digital transactions."The Government of India has reaffirmed that there is NO proposal under consideration to withdraw the bank cheque book facility. It had appeared in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the Central Government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions. This has been denied by the Government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal," said the Ministry of Finance.Earlier, a senior functionary of industry body CAIT said the Centre may withdraw the bank cheque book facility in the "near future" to encourage digital transactions.Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the government needs to encourage use of debit and credit cards. "In all probability, the Centre may withdraw the cheque book facility in the near future to encourage digital transactions," he said.In the months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement on November 8 to outlaw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, the government did aggressively encourage digital transactions.Post a spike after demonetisation, digital transactions shows have dropped to pre-demonetisation levels, - both in terms of the number of transactions, and their value - showed the Reserve Bank of India data..While the volume of transactions rose from 671 million in November 2016 to 957 million in December 2016, the number of digital transactions dropped to 862 million in July 2017. (With PTI Inputs)