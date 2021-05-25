Government Has Given 48 LMT Of Food Grains To States Under Pandemic-Related Scheme

As many as 26 states have lifted their foodgrains quota for May under Centre's scheme

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has till date supplied 48 LMT of food grains to all 28 states and eight union territories, out of which 26 states have lifted their complete allocation for the month of May.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Government is distributing free food grains for a period of two months (May-June 2021) at 5 kg per person per month to around 79.39 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act to meet the challenges thrown up by the Covid pandemic.

Till May 24, 2021, FCI had supplied 48 LMT free food grains to all states and union territories, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs.

Some of the 26 states which have lifted their full monthly quota for May are Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

To ensure smooth supply of food grains in the country, FCI is replenishing on a regular basis, the allocated stocks which are being lifted by states, so that adequate quota of food grains is maintained.

During May 2021, FCI has already loaded 1,062 rakes i.e. average 44 rakes per day. At present, 295 LMT wheat and 597 LMT rice (total 892 LMT) are available under the Central Pool.