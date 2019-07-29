Government Garners Rs 12,357 Crore From Disinvestment In Current Fiscal

The government has so far garnered Rs 12,357.49 crore from disinvestment, official data stated. "During the current financial Year 2019-20 so far Rs 12,357.49 crore has been obtained through disinvestment transactions", said the DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) data.

Last fiscal, the government had realised Rs 84,972.16 crore as disinvestment proceeds against the Budget estimate of Rs 80,000 crore during the financial year 2018-19. It means DIPAM has to mop up Rs 92,642.51 crore in the next eight months.

The government is planning to list 10 more central public sector enterprises (CPSE) and go ahead with strategic sale in a bid to achieve the ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the current fiscal, former DIPAM secretary Atanu Chakarborthy had said.

Privatisation of Air India is also slated this fiscal and also a host of strategic sales. The number of listed CPSEs is 59.

The government is also betting big on the exchange traded funds (ETFs) to reach to the higher sell-off target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Recently CPSE ETF Further Funds Offer 5 (FFO) clocked highest-ever retail participation and the offer was oversubscribed by five times.

The government had said that the offer was oversubscribed by five times and the government received subscription amount of more than Rs 40,000 crore as against the base issue size of Rs 8,000 crore.

The government exercised green shoe option, taking offer size to Rs 11,500 crore," Mr Chakraborty had said.

Earlier in the fiscal, the enemy property sale had fetched government Rs 1,874 crore and RVNL -- a Railways arm -- had got Rs 466 crore to the DIPAM through IPO.

