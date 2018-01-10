Government Focus To Shift From Reforms To Social Sector In 2018: Report

The key focus areas for the government will be growth acceleration, employment generation and improving agricultural income. As per the report, farming income growth has moderated over the last few years and has resulted in a sharp erosion of rural purchasing power and accordingly, the government is expected to announce "targeted measures" to boost farm incomes and make agriculture remunerative. Citing the example of 7 per cent increase in minimum support price of rabi crop, the report said this trend is likely to continue.
"In addition, policy measures like increased allocation towards NREGA, direct benefit transfers and other moves aimed at improving agricultural productivity are also expected," it said.
Moreover, the thrust on affordable housing is expected to continue as it has a significant multiplier effect on job creation. "We expect further policy and push for this initiative", it added.
In a pre-election year, social sectors see preferential allocations, and a few ministries that see consistency in preference over others in the budget are: Agriculture, Education, Health & Family Welfare, Labour, Power, MSME and Woman & Child development. "We expect almost the same trend to continue in the next budget. In addition, we expect the Modi government to focus aggressively on infrastructure investments," it added.
