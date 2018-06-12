Government Extends GST Refund Drive Till June 16

"In view of overwhelming response from exporters and pending claims, the period of refund fortnight is being extended by two more days, that is up to June 16," an official statement said.
The government had last month announced the fortnight-long drive from May 31 to June 14.
In March, the government had launched a similar exercise to process the pending GST refunds on account of exports. However this time, the drive is to facilitate all types of refund claims received till April 30.
Comments"This will include refunds of IGST paid on exports, refunds of unutilized input tax credit and all other GST refunds," the Finance Ministry had said in a statement when the drive was launched.
