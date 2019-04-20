NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Government Extends Deadline For Filing GST Sales Return For March By 3 Days

"Due date for filing GSTR-3B for the tax period March 2019 has been extended to April 23, 2019," a ticker on GST portal 'gst.gov.in'' said.

Economy | | Updated: April 20, 2019 19:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Extends Deadline For Filing GST Sales Return For March By 3 Days

The government has extended the last date for filing summary sales return, GSTR-3B, for March month by three days until April 23.

"Due date for filing GSTR-3B for the tax period March 2019 has been extended to April 23, 2019," a ticker on GST portal 'gst.gov.in'' said. 

The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019. 

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said, "Glitches in GSTN is leading to frequent extensions in the filing of tax returns. Tax filers also need to improve the habit of filing at the last date, leading to burden on the servers resulting in the collapse of the same." 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GST Sales ReturnGST Sales Return filing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MayawatiHD Deve GowdaRobert MuellerHardik PatelBataElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLalit ModiGood FridayPixel 3Avengers EndgameHanuman Jayanti

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top