Government Extends Date For Filing Tax Forms On Foreign Payments Till August 15, 2021

Government has extended deadline for submission of Form CA and Form CB till August 15

Giving further relaxation for manual filing of forms 15 CA and 15 CB related to foreign remittances, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the deadline for the purpose till August 15, 2021. It has been done keeping in mind the problems being faced by taxpayers in using the new e-filing portal while uploading the forms.

Earlier the department had extended the deadline till July 15, however as taxpayers continue to face problems with the portal, the extension till August 15, 2021 has been granted, a statement by CBDT said.

"Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till August 15, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number (DIN)," said the statement.

According to provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, Form 15CA and 15CB are to be filed electronically. Taxpayers upload the Form 15CA along with the chartered accountant certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittances.

However ever since the new e-filing portal was launched on June 7, 2021, taxpayers across the country have been facing problems while submitting their returns as well as uploading relevant documents.

The Finance Ministry has taken up the matter with Infosys, the company which is managing the portal, and asked it to rectify the problems at the earliest.