Profit
Home | Economy

Government Expects Rs 69,000 Crore In Dividend From RBI In 2019-20: Report

Economy | | Updated: February 05, 2019 16:32 IST
Government Expects Rs 69,000 Crore In Dividend From RBI In 2019-20: Report

The Indian government expects the central bank to pay a dividend of Rs 69,000 crore in the next financial year beginning April 2019, a senior finance ministry source, who requested anonymity, told reporters on Tuesday.

Piyush Goyal, India's interim finance minister, in his annual budget for 2019-20 tabled in parliament last week, estimated to get Rs 82,911 crore through dividend from banks, financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India next financial year.



