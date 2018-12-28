NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Government Doubles Export Incentives For Onion Farmers

The export incentive programme allows farmers to get a credit from the government, which can be used to pay various taxes.

Commodities | | Updated: December 28, 2018 18:07 IST
The move will result in better prices for onions in the domestic market, the government said


NEW DELHI: 

The government on Friday doubled export incentives for onion farmers to 10 per cent, following steep drops in recent weeks in the prices for onions, a staple food in the country. The move will result in better prices for onions in the domestic market, the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently trying to win back support from farmers ahead of a general election, due to be held by May. The farmers have been angry about the lack of government support they have been given as crop prices have collapsed.

