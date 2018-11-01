NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Government Delays Imposition Of Retaliatory Import Tariffs On US Goods

Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

Economy | | Updated: November 01, 2018 21:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Delays Imposition Of Retaliatory Import Tariffs On US Goods

The government had delayed imposing the tax until September 18 and then again until November 2

Mumbai: 

The government has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to December 17, according to an official order that put off for a third time retaliatory action against US import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

In September, the government had said it would raise tariffs on US goods on November 2.

Trade differences between Delhi and Washington increased since US President Donald Trump took office, but the Indian government's decision to further delay the imposition of tariffs comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade friction over a range of items.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

The government later delayed imposing the tax until September 18 and then again until November 2.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US import

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveUpendra KushwahaChandrababu NaiduEase Of Doing BusinessTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top