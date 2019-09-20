Government Committed To Supporting Small Businesses: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said the support to small businesses will be strictly in accordance with RBI norms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that state-run banks will support stressed loans of small businesses till March 3 without classifying them as non-performing assets (NPAs). The government is committed to supporting small businesses without compromising prudential lending, she said on Twitter, hours ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council in Goa. The support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be strictly in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, Nirmala Sitharaman said. The Finance Minister will address a press conference at 10 am in Goa.

The comments from the Finance Minister came a day after she met with chiefs of public sector banks. At Thursday's meeting, "it was decided that camps in 200 districts will be held between 3-7 October", she said in another tweet.

Each public sector bank will conduct an outreach programme aimed at taking advantage of the festive season, the Finance Minister said.

The government has in the past four weeks announced a number of measures aimed at reviving the economy, which grew at the slowest pace in six years in the quarter ended June. A number of measures - from the rollback of higher taxes on foreign investors to a mega bank merger plan - have been announced to push consumption and investments.

