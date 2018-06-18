NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Government Committed To Meet Fiscal Deficit Target: Piyush Goyal

Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53% of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18.

Economy | | Updated: June 18, 2018 13:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Committed To Meet Fiscal Deficit Target: Piyush Goyal

The government had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 per cent.

New Delhi: The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said. The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event here. "I can assure that we will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent, despite this being an election year," he said.    

Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53 per cent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18. The revenue deficit was 2.65 per cent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 per cent, of the Budget estimates.    

Comments
The government, in the Budget in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fiscal deficitPiyush GoyalFiscal deficit 2018-19

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top