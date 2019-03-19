Government Calls Emergency Meet As Jet Grounds More Flights: 10 Points

Saddled with debt of more than one billion dollars, Jet Airways is struggling to stay afloat
The government on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting with Jet Airways' management to discuss compliance issues. The development comes on the back of the announcement by the airline to ground more of its aircraft as it battles intensifying competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on microblogging website Twitter that he had asked the civil aviation secretary to hold the emergency meeting on the issues ailing the airline such as grounding of aircraft, advance bookings, cancellations and refunds. Jet Airways aircraft maintenance engineers' union wrote to the aviation regulator on Tuesday that three months of salary is overdue to them and flight safety "is at risk".
Here are 10 things to know:
- Mr Prabhu also said he had asked Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to get hold of a report on Jet's compliance issues immediately from regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
- Saddled with debt of more than one billion dollars, Jet Airways is struggling to stay afloat. The airline has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - some of whom have forced the airline to ground as many as 41 planes, which is more than a third of its entire fleet.
- The airline said it would delay paying interest to its debenture holder, due March 19, owing to financial constraints.
- "It has been arduous for us to meet our financial requirements, result of which have adversely affected the psychological condition of Aircraft Engineers at work and therefore the safety of public transport airplanes being flown by Jet Airways across India and the world is at risk," the Jet Aircraft Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEWA) said in its letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
- In a letter to the airline's pilots on Monday, chairman Naresh Goyal said he would need "a further short time" to finalise a rescue deal for the cash-strapped carrier as the process is complex.
- Mr Goyal - who transformed Jet into India's biggest full-service carrier from its humble start 25 years ago - also mentioned ongoing talks for the rescue deal with Etihad Airways, the airline's biggest shareholder, and the group of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI).
- Mr Goyal said he was "committed to have the process completed as soon as possible and restore much needed stability" to the airline's operations, and that he would make it a top priority to settle delayed salary payments for pilots and some other staff once a deal is finalised.
- Earlier on the same day, the airline had said it had grounded four more planes and would delay paying interest on maturing debt in a fresh sign of deepening liquidity crisis engulfing the carrier.
- A State Bank of India (SBI) official had said last Friday that a consortium of lenders should reach a final resolution plan to rescue the embattled airline in one week.
- Shares in Jet Airways shed as much as 5 per cent on Tuesday to an intraday low of Rs 225.10 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the broader markets whose benchmark was set to close higher for the seventh consecutive session. The Jet Airways stock has declined 19 per cent so far this year.
(With agency inputs)
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.