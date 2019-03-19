Government Calls Emergency Meet As Jet Grounds More Flights: 10 Points

Saddled with debt of more than one billion dollars, Jet Airways is struggling to stay afloat

The government on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting with Jet Airways' management to discuss compliance issues. The development comes on the back of the announcement by the airline to ground more of its aircraft as it battles intensifying competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on microblogging website Twitter that he had asked the civil aviation secretary to hold the emergency meeting on the issues ailing the airline such as grounding of aircraft, advance bookings, cancellations and refunds. Jet Airways aircraft maintenance engineers' union wrote to the aviation regulator on Tuesday that three months of salary is overdue to them and flight safety "is at risk".