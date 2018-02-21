Government Asks Telecom Operators To Issue 13-Digit Numbers For M2M Services: 5 Points

The 13-digit M2M numbering plan will be implemented from July 1, 2018.

Business | | Updated: February 21, 2018 17:03 IST
The government, on Wednesday asked telecom service operators to start issuing 13-digit numbers for machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which are based on SIMs. The 13-digit numbers will co-exist with 10-digit numbers, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). In case of M2M services, internet-enabled devices like point-of-sale machines or even the latest refrigerators can communicate via a SIM card. The Department of Telecom (DoT) had okayed the scheme and a letter on it was sent to various departments on February 9, 2018.
Here are five things you should know about this new 13-digit number scheme for M2M services:
  1. During the meeting, it was decided that 13-digit M2M numbering plan will be implemented from July 1, 2018. From this date onwards, all new M2M mobile connections will be allocated l3-digit numbers only, stated the IANS report.
  2. The DoT said all service providers must ensure that their network elements including IT and other relevant systems are aligned with 13-digit numbering for M2M SIMs before July 1, 2018.
  3. Migration of existing 10-digit M2M numbers to 13 digits will start latest by October 1, 20I8 and shall be completed by December 31, 2018, it said.
  4. Industry analysts estimate the number of M2M connected devices could be anywhere from 2000 crore to 10000 crore by 2020, according to an earlier recommendation by Telecom regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
  5. As per GSMA, a European body that represents the interests of mobile network operators, the proliferation of connected devices will create a $ 4.5 trillion market for global business by 2020. (With IANS Inputs)


