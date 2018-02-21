Government Asks Telecom Operators To Issue 13-Digit Numbers For M2M Services: 5 Points

From July 1, all new M2M mobile connections will be allocated l3-digit numbers only.

The government, on Wednesday asked telecom service operators to start issuing 13-digit numbers for machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which are based on SIMs. The 13-digit numbers will co-exist with 10-digit numbers, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). In case of M2M services, internet-enabled devices like point-of-sale machines or even the latest refrigerators can communicate via a SIM card. The Department of Telecom (DoT) had okayed the scheme and a letter on it was sent to various departments on February 9, 2018.