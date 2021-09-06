Government Asks States To Set Up Land Record Database

Government has asked states to link their land record data with national farmers' data bank

The Government has asked states to create their own land record database and link them with the national farmers' data bank, which will help in covering eight crore farmers by December 2021. The Centre's database currently covers five crore farmers.

Addressing a conference with states through video conferencing, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said that with the establishment of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, all agricultural bodies and mandis will be able to get loans easily.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund has been set up to drive infrastructure investment and during the conference, the recent modifications in the scheme were explained to states.

The changes in the scheme include extending the eligibility to mandis, state agencies and national as well as state federations of cooperatives and self help groups. To avail the fund, these bodies need to be associated with activities like community farming, post-harvest management projects and primary processing among others.