Profit
Home | Economy

Government Approves Policy To Boost Farm Exports

The policy is aimed at helping the country step up exports of an array of farm goods.

Economy | | Updated: December 06, 2018 21:28 IST
New Delhi: The government on Thursday approved a policy to boost exports of farm commodities such as tea, coffee, fruits and vegetables, Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu told a news conference.

The policy, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, is aimed at helping the country step up exports of an array of farm goods but also seeks to avoid ad hoc, knee-jerk policy decisions often aimed at keeping a lid on food inflation.

 



Farm exportsFarm exports policy

