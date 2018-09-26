NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

Cabinet Approves Higher Production Assistance To Cane Farmers: Arun Jaitley

Modi's cabinet approved other incentives to encourage cash-strapped mills to export sugar in the 2018/19 season.

Commodities | | Updated: September 26, 2018 15:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cabinet Approves Higher Production Assistance To Cane Farmers: Arun Jaitley

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the price the government directly pays to cane growers to 138 rupees ($1.90) a tonne in the new season beginning October 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Reuters earlier reported that the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to raise cane farmers' production assistance to Rs 138 a tonne in the 2018-19 season, up from Rs 55 in the current season.

On Wednesday, PM Modi's Cabinet approved other incentives to encourage cash-strapped mills to export sugar in the 2018/19 season, as part of efforts to trim bulging stocks at home.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sugar exportsSugar exports 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aadhaar Case VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominosBuilding Collapses In DelhiMS DhoniTanushree Dutta

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top