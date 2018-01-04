New Government 7.75% Savings Bonds Launched: 10 Things To Know There is no maximum limit for investment in 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds.

Share EMAIL PRINT The 7.75% government savings bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs.1,000. 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bond 2018 scheme launched pic.twitter.com/zLCzgbxf8K — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 4, 2018 10 Things To Know About 7.75% Government Savings Bonds:

1) There is no maximum limit for investment in 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds.



2) The bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs.1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof.



3) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including Joint Holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families. NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.



4) Investors can choose between the cumulative and non-cumulative modes for payment of interest.



5) In the cumulative option, interest is paid on maturity of bonds. In the non-cumulative mode, interest is paid on a half-yearly basis.



6) Like bank fixed deposits, the interest income earned from 7.75% Government Savings Bonds is added to one's income and taxed according to the respective slabs.



7) The bonds will be exempt from wealth tax under the Wealth Tax Act, 1957.



8) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years carrying interest at 7.75% per annum payable half-yearly. The cumulative value of Rs. 1,000 at the end of seven years will be Rs. 1,703.



9) The bonds are not transferable.



10) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds are also not tradeable in the secondary market and are not eligible as collateral for loans from banking institutions, non-banking financial companies or financial institutions.



The government has announced the launch of 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018, which will open for subscription from January 10, 2018. The bonds will have a maturity of seven years. The 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme replaces the 8% Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, which was a preferred choice for those looking for a regular guaranteed income. Even though the bond will fetch a lower interest rate now, financial planners expect the new 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds to get a good response from investors.1) There is no maximum limit for investment in 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds.2) The bonds will be issued for a minimum amount of Rs.1,000 (face value) and in multiples thereof.3) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including Joint Holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families. NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.4) Investors can choose between the cumulative and non-cumulative modes for payment of interest.5) In the cumulative option, interest is paid on maturity of bonds. In the non-cumulative mode, interest is paid on a half-yearly basis.6) Like bank fixed deposits, the interest income earned from 7.75% Government Savings Bonds is added to one's income and taxed according to the respective slabs.7) The bonds will be exempt from wealth tax under the Wealth Tax Act, 1957.8) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years carrying interest at 7.75% per annum payable half-yearly. The cumulative value of Rs. 1,000 at the end of seven years will be Rs. 1,703. 9) The bonds are not transferable.10) The 7.75% Government Savings Bonds are also not tradeable in the secondary market and are not eligible as collateral for loans from banking institutions, non-banking financial companies or financial institutions.