Government Amends Packaging Rules, To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2022

Government has amended packaging rules to empower consumers

To protect consumers' interests, especially while purchasing packed items, the government has amended the packaging rules, under which companies manufacturing products will have to mention their price per unit or per kilogram along with the maximum retail price (MRP). These rules will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

"To safeguard interest of consumers, the department of consumer affairs has omitted the Rule 5 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), Rules 2011 defining the Schedule II prescribing the pack sizes of various types of commodities. A new provision has been introduced to indicate the unit sale price on pre packed commodities, which will allow easier comparison of the prices of the commodities at the time of purchase," the ministry of consumer affairs said in a statement.

Also now, the companies making the goods will have complete freedom to determine the quantity of package items they sell in the market.

In addition to this, a major change has been made in the rules wherein it will be necessary to give information about the month or manufacturing year on the imported package item. At present, only the month or date of import is required to be given on the import of package items.

Earlier, the month and year in which the product was manufactured or pre-packed or imported was required to be mentioned on the packaging material.

Several representation from Industry and associations in this respect had been received to remove this ambiguity, official sources said.

"For reducing compliance burden and removing the ambiguity of declaration of date on pre packed commodities for consumers, the declaration has now been required to the month and year in which the commodity is manufactured for the pre packed commodities," the statement said.

The provisions of declarations of MRP have been simplified by removing illustration and providing for making the mandatory declaration of MRP in Indian currency inclusive of all taxes. This has allowed the manufacturer, packer and importer to declare the MRP on the pre packed commodities in a simplified manner.