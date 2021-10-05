Government Aims At 1 Billion Tonnes Of Coal Production By 2024

Coal Ministry has released its agenda document for 2021-22

Coal Ministry aims to produce one billion tonnes of dry fuel by 2024 and will focus on regulatory reforms, rationalise pricing as well as look at solar power projects, apart from formulating coking coal strategy and exporting the fuel to neighbouring nations.

All these aspects form part of its agenda document, which the ministry has prepared for 2021-22 and was released on Monday.

It aims to focus on new technologies and plans to produce one billion tonnes of coal by 2024, an ambitious target by its standards, considering the fact that its production was 716 million tonnes in 2020-21.

The ministry also plans to boost coal production of mines allocated through auction, the agenda document said.



Coal transition and sustainability covers the areas of social aspects of coal transition, monetisation of de-coaled land, use of Artificial Intelligence in data mining, drones usage and sustainability through net zero emissions.