Financial Markets To Remain Shut Today For Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja 2019 Market Holiday: Equity, debt and currency markets will resume trading on Tuesday

Domestic financial markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Diwali Balipratipada or Govardhan Puja. Equity market benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a special, one-hour "Muhurat" trading session on Sunday - to mark the onset of Samvat 2076 - 192.14 points - or 0.49 per cent - higher at 39,250.20 whereas the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 11,627.15, up 43.25 points - or 0.37 per cent - from its previous close. Many traders believe gains made during the Muhurat session on Diwali bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead. (Also read: Diwali 2019 - Sensex, Nifty Start Samvat 2076 On Positive Note)

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors - ending 1.79 per cent, 0.76 per cent and 16.54 per cent higher respectively - were the top contributors to the upmove in Sensex in the Muhurat trading session on Sunday. The three stocks accounted for a gain of more than 100 points on the benchmark index.

Domestic equity markets provided double-digit percentage returns in Samvat 2075 - the year from Diwali 2018 to Diwali 2019. The Sensex gave a return of 11.62 per cent (4,066.15 points) during this period, and the Nifty gained 10.01 per cent (1,053.9 points). (Also read: These 7 Nifty Stocks Provided More Than 40% Return In Samvat 2075)

Trading in the equity, debt and currency markets will resume on Tuesday, October 29.

Last Friday, the rupee gained by 14 paise - or 0.20 per cent - to end at 70.88 against the US dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

