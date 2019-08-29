Google To Shut Down Online Job Service 'Hire': 5 Things To Know

Google had built "Hire" with Diane Greene.

Google will shut down its job application tracking system "Google Hire" on September 1, 2020. In an official blog, the company said that Hire has been successful. However, it plans to now focus on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. "We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way," it said. "Hire" came into existence after Google acquired Bebop -- a company started by Diane Greene -- for a reported $380 million in 2015. Diane Greene is a former Alphabet board member.

Here are 5 things to know about Google's announcement:

1. ''Hire'' will be available until the end of the contract for its users or until September 1, 2020.

2. "After the next bill, there will be no additional charges for the standard usage of Hire until the end of the contract term or September 1, 2020, whichever comes first," the statement read.

3. Google will continue to support customers under contract and will provide free data export as well.

4. In case, if the contract expires before September 1, 2020 and customers wish to continue the use of the product, they can reach out to Google support to initiate this request, the statement read.

5. 'Google Hire' was launched two years ago. The aim was to simplify the hiring process, with a workflow that integrated things like searching for applicants and scheduling interviews into Google's G Suite offerings like Search, Gmail, Calendar and Docs.

