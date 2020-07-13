Google To Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In India In 5-7 Years: Sundar Pichai

Google will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India

Technology giant Google will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years, the company's India-born Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai wrote in a blogpost on Friday. The investments will be made through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments, Mr Pichai wrote.

He also mentioned that the new products and services will be enabled for easy access in Indian languages, relevant for Indian needs and will involve the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture.