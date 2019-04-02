Google India's Vice President Rajan Anandan To Leave Company: Report

Alphabet Inc's Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the firm at the end of April, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont said on Tuesday.

Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Mr Anandan in the interim for Google India, Mr Beaumont added.

