Financial Markets Shut For Good Friday

This has been a three-day trading week as markets were shut on Monday for Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

Good Friday Market Holiday 2020: Domestic financial markets will remain shut on remain shut on Friday, April 10, for Good Friday, as India enters the seventeenth day of a 21-day ongoing nationwide lockdown meant to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.Trading in the equity, debt, forex and commodity markets will resume on Monday, April 13. This has been a three-day trading week as the markets were shut on Monday for Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

On Thursday, the domestic stock markets closed over 4 per cent higher on early signs that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak globally and amid expectations of another round of domestic stimulus measures to cushion the impact of coronavirus. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 4.15 per cent higher at 9,111.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 4.23 per cent at 31,159.27.

This has been a good week for the markets as both the indices snapped seven consecutive weekly losses and finished the week nearly 13 per cent higher. The markets are now up about 20 per cent from their March lows.