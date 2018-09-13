Gold Prices Dip Marginally Today: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign however remained steady at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram.

Gold fell marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 31,600 per 10 gram at the bullion market Thursday, dampened by scanty demand amid weak global cues, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Silver too shed Rs 10 at Rs 37,900 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers, it further said. Traders said besides easing demand from jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market, a weak trend overseas, mainly led to the decline in the precious metal prices.

Here are five key things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices on Thursday held steady near a more than one-week high hit in the previous session, with hopes for a new round of US-China trade talks weighing on the dollar, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold was firm at $1,205.16 an ounce, after hitting its highest since August 31 at $1,208.48 on Wednesday. Bullion gained 0.7 per cent in the previous session, its biggest one-day rise since August 24.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5per cent purity weakened by Rs 25 each to Rs 31,600 and Rs 31,450 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 175 in yesterday's trade.

3. Sovereign however remained steady at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram.

4. Tracking gold, silver ready eased by Rs 10 to Rs 37,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 120 to Rs 37,285 per kg.

5. Silver coins however remained unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)