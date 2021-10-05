Gold, Silver Prices Decline Marginally Amid Rangebound Trading

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold and silver prices fell marginally on Tuesday amid rangebound trading in the international markets. The gold futures for delivery in December fell as much as 0.4 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 46,702 on the Multi Commodity Exchange. In the spot market fine gold with purity of 24 carats was being sold at Rs 46,390 per 10 grams, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 45,280 per 10 grams, 18 carat gold was being retailed at Rs 37,580 and 14 carat was priced at Rs 29,920 per 10 grams according to India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The country's gold imports surged in September on account of low prices ahead of the beginning of the festival season. India imported 91 tonnes of gold in September, compared to 12 tonnes a year earlier, news agency Reuters reported citing an unnamed source.

In the international markets, gold prices were locked in a tight range and stood at $1,763 per ounce, after rising on Monday to the highest since September 23.

Back home, silver was also facing a mild selling pressure as price for silver futures for delivery in December slipped 0.7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 60,533 per kilogram on the MCX. In the spot market, silver was priced at Rs 59,997 per kilogram, according to IBJA.