Gold Prices Move 400 Rupees Higher In Three Sessions

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 100 to Rs 32,500 per 10 grams at the bullion market, owing to increased buying by local jewellers amid positive trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Following the movement of gold, silver also jumped by Rs 125 to Rs 38,125 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers. The rise in gold prices came on higher demand from local jewellers amid positive global markets, reported the agency citing traders.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities gained Rs 100 each to Rs 32,500 and Rs 32,350 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 300 in the previous two sessions. Sovereign, however, traded flat at Rs 25,000 per piece of eight grams.

Globally, gold prices hit a six-month high on Wednesday as concerns over global growth and a partial government shutdown in the United States fuelled risk aversion, prompting investors to seek refuge in the metal, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,273.77 per ounce in the intraday trade. It hit $1,274.68 in early trade, its highest since June 20.

US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $1,276.5 per ounce.

Silver ready gained Rs 125 to Rs 38,125 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 140 to Rs 37,681 per kg. Silver coins showed no change in prices and stood at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of Rs 100 pieces.

