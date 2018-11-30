Gold Prices Fall On Weak Global Cues: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 24,700 per piece of 8 grams.

Extending losses for the third straight day, gold prices Friday fell by Rs 65 to Rs 31,475 per 10 grams amid weak trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The yellow metal had shed Rs 310 in the past two days. Besides, silver prices lost Rs 85 to Rs 37,075 per kg on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers. Traders said appreciating rupee as well as weak demand in the overseas market led to a slide in gold prices. Fall in demand from local jewellers as well as retailers kept pressure on the prices.

Here are 5 things to know about gold, silver rates:

1. Globally, gold held steady but pared some gains made early on Thursday as the dollar recovered and minutes from the US Federal Reserve's recent meeting showed an interest rate hike was imminent in December, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,223.75 per ounce in the intraday trade, having earlier hit its highest since November 22 at $1,228.96.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell further by Rs 65 each to Rs 31,475 and Rs 31,325 per 10 gram, respectively.

4. Meanwhile, silver ready recovered by 85 to Rs 37,075 per kg, and weekly-based delivery increased by Rs 258 to Rs 35,606 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, ruled flat at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)