Gold Prices Fall For Second Straight Day: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign too fell by Rs 100 to end at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

Gold prices fell by Rs 200 to Rs 31,750 per 10 grams on Saturday, mostly on account of slack demand from local jewellers amid a weak trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Silver too slumped by Rs 500 to Rs 37,300 per kg owing to reduced demand from industrial units, it further said. Market analysts said tepid demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market weighed on the yellow metal prices.

Here are 5 things to know about gold, silver prices:

1. Globally, gold prices slipped on Friday as investors banked on the safety of the dollar over worries about a slowdown in the global economy, exacerbated by a sharp decline in oil prices, reported Reuters. Spot gold fell 0.32 per cent to $1,222.74 per ounce in the intraday trade, while US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.39 per cent to $1,223.10 per ounce.



2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity drifted down by Rs 200 each to Rs 31,750 and Rs 31,600 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 90 on Friday.

3. Sovereign too fell by Rs 100 to end at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

4. In line with gold, silver ready dropped by Rs 500 to Rs 37,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery shed Rs 486 to reach Rs 36,100 per kg.

5. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)