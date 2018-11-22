Gold Breaks 3-Day Fall, Crosses 32,000 Rupees Mark: 5 Points

Gold had lost Rs 200 in the previous three days.

Gold went past the Rs 32,000-mark by gaining Rs 90 to trade at Rs 32,040 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Thursday on fresh buying by local jewellers amid a firm trend overseas, reported Press Trust of India. Silver too firmed up by Rs 200 to Rs 38,000 per kg on the back of increased offtake by industrial units, it further said. Gold prices surged Thursday after falling for three straight days, largely on fresh buying by jewellers at the domestic spot market, coupled with a better trend globally.

Here are five key things to know about gold, silver prices:

1. Globally, gold prices were steady in holiday-thin trade on Thursday after hitting a two-week peak in the previous session, with improved risk appetite weighing on the US dollar, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold was 0.1 per cent higher at $1,227.25 per ounce in the intraday trade. Prices on Wednesday marked their strongest since November 7 at $1,230.07 per ounce. US gold futures were flat at $1,227.6 per ounce.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rebounded by Rs 90 each to Rs 32,040 and Rs 31,890 per 10 gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 200 in the previous three days.

3. Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 grams on little doing.

4. In line with gold, silver ready recovered by Rs 200 to Rs 38,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery by Rs 302 to Rs 36,888 per kg.

5. Silver coins were unaltered at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agencies inputs)