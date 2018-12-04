Gold Prices Remain Unchanged: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, moved up by Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 grams.

Gold rates on Tuesday were steady at Rs 31,850 per 10 grams while silver prices jumped by Rs 380 per kg on strong industrial demand reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Rising for the second day, silver jumped by Rs 380 to close at 37,740 per kg on strong demand from industrial units and coin makers. Gold prices, however, were flat at Rs 31,850 per 10 grams amid subdued demand from domestic jewellers despite firm global trends. Gold prices were unchanged mainly due to subdued demand from jewellers even as firm global cues checked any fall from the previous day, reported PTI citing traders.

Here are key things to know about gold, silver prices on Tuesday:



1. Gold prices gained on Tuesday, after hitting a more than one-month high earlier in the session, as the dollar slipped after the United States and China agreed to a temporary truce in their trade conflict that rattled global markets, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $1,238.36 per ounce in the intraday trade. Prices touched a peak of $1,238.83 earlier in the session, their highest since October 26.

2. Gold of both 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities remained flat at Rs 31,850 and Rs 31,700 per 10 grams, respectively.



3. Sovereign gold, however, moved up by Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 grams.



4. Meanwhile, silver ready zoomed by Rs 380 to Rs 37,740 per kg, while weekly-based delivery jumped by Rs 619 to Rs 36,368 per kg.



5. Silver coins, however, also ended flat at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

