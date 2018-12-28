Gold Prices Rise By 170 Rupees On Firm Global Cues

Sovereign gold also went up by Rs 100 to Rs 25,200 per piece of eight grams.

Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 170 to Rs 32,620 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital amid increased demand and firm trend overseas, reported Press Trust of India (PTI). In line with gold prices, silver also spurted Rs 600 to Rs 39,250 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers. Rise in demand from local jewellers and firm trend overseas helped in the rally of gold, reported the agency citing bullion traders.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rose by Rs 170 each to Rs 32,620 and Rs 32,470 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold also went up by Rs 100 to Rs 25,200 per piece of eight grams. The precious metal had declined by Rs 50 in the previous session.

Globally, gold held steady in thin trade after scaling a six-month peak on Friday, supported by a softer dollar, worries over global economic growth and tumultuous stock markets, propelling bullion to a second week of gains, reported news agency Reuters.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,277.23 per ounce in intraday trade, and was up 1.7 per cent so far this week. The precious metal hit its highest since June 19 at $1,282.09 earlier in the session.

Silver ready surged Rs 600 to Rs 39,250 per kg and weekly-based delivery soared Rs 1,448 to Rs 38,651 per kg. Silver coins also moved up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)