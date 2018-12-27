Gold Prices Fall, Break 3-Day Rising Streak

Sovereign gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,100 per piece of eight grams.

After rising for three straight sessions, gold prices on Thursday declined slightly by Rs 50 to Rs 32,450 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital, due to weak trend overseas, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver, however, witnessed a jump of Rs 525 to Rs 38,650 per kg on increased buying by industrial units and coin makers. Weak trend overseas and lacklustre demand from local jewellers put pressure on the yellow metal in the domestic market, reported the agency citing traders.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities lost Rs 50 each to Rs 32,450 and Rs 32,300 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,100 per piece of eight grams. The precious metal had gained Rs 100 in the previous session.

Globally, gold inched higher on Thursday as global growth worries and volatility in stock markets boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, but gains were capped by a sharp rebound in equities, reported news agency Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,268.21 per ounce in intraday trade, after hitting its highest since June 19 at $1,279.06 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,271 per ounce.

Silver ready gained Rs 525 to Rs 38,650 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined by Rs 478 to Rs 37,203 per kg. Silver coins moved up by Rs 1,000 and stood at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)