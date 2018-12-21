Gold Prices Rise For Second Straight Day

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 grams on restricted activity.

Rising for the second straight session, gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 230 to close at Rs 32,230 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The prices rose on the back of increased demand from local jewellers amid positive global trend. Silver also jumped Rs 250 to close at Rs 38,000 per kg on fresh buying by coin makers and industrial units. Marketmen attributed the rally to higher uptake by local jewellers amid positive trend overseas, which further supported the domestic market.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rose Rs 230 each to Rs 32,230 and Rs 32,080 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 grams on restricted activity. The yellow metal gained Rs 130 on Thursday.

Globally, gold prices steadied on Friday, holding firm near a six-month high struck in the previous session, as the dollar remained under pressure due to a subdued outlook towards US interest rates and the economy, and investors shunned risky assets, reported news agency Reuters.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $1,260.92 per ounce in the intraday trade, after jumping more than 1 per cent in the previous session. The precious metal hit a high of $1,266.4 on Thursday, a level last seen on June 26.

Silver ready, too, jumped by Rs 250 to Rs 38,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery was up by Rs 236 to Rs 37,494 per grams. However, silver coins were unchanged at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)