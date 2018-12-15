Gold Prices Fall On Low Demand From Jewellers: 5 Things To Know  

However, sovereign gold stood steady at Rs 25,000 per 8 grams.

Gold prices on Saturday declined by Rs 30 to Rs 32,190 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital on weak demand from local jewellers, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). However, sovereign gold stood steady at Rs 25,000 per 8 grams. Similarly, silver rates dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 38,400 per kg on sluggish demand from industrial units and coin makers, it further said. Gold prices fell due to dip in wedding season demand, reported the agency citing traders.

Here are five things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold fell to its lowest in more than a week on Friday and was on track to mark its biggest weekly decline in more than a month, as the dollar climbed on robust US economic data ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting next week, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to $1,239.59 per ounce in the intraday trade.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped by Rs 30 to Rs 32,190 and Rs 32,040 per 10 grams, respectively.

3. In the domestic market, silver ready declined by Rs 200 to Rs 38,400 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 76 to Rs 38,054 per kg.

4. Besides, silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

5. November trade deficit narrowed to $16.67 billion due to a fall in gold imports, said the country's trade ministry on Friday. Gold imports fell 15.59 per cent to $2.76 billion in November, data showed.

(With agency inputs)